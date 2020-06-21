St-Eustache woman says anti-racism movement inspired her to file profiling complaint

A Saint-Eustache business owner says she intends to file a complaint for racial profiling after two police officers questioned her about a robbery and made inappropriate remarks in front of her three daughters.

The incident took place in late April, but Daiana Dos Santos Santana, who is Black, said the protest movements against racism and discrimination made her realize she couldn't keep it to herself.

"This isn't something that should happen to people," she said. "It made me feel more ready to come forward."

Dos Santos Santana says shortly after returning home from work with her three children, at around 6 p.m. on April 22, two officers approached her, asking why she left her front door open.

She says they didn't introduce themselves and asked her how many children she had, why one of her children was playing outside, and whether she wanted more children. They then left.

In a statement, the Saint-Eustache police said the officers initially came to Dos Santos Santana's home because they saw the open door and wanted to make sure the occupants were safe. When they left, the statement said, they reviewed footage from a recent robbery at a pizzeria and saw physical similarities.

The officers returned 15 minutes later and asked to enter her home. They did not have a search warrant, but Dos Santos Santana said she allowed them to enter because she felt intimidated.

Inside her home, Dos Santos Santana says she was told she was the suspect in a robbery at Botan Pizza. She knew it well, because it is in the same strip mall as the restaurant she owns, Bouchées Brésil.

As she was being questioned, Dos Santos Santana says her three daughters started crying.

"I felt very intimidated. I was afraid because I was all alone with three girls," Dos Santos Santana said.

She told the officers that her business was in the same mall, and that she knew the pizzeria's owners and had their phone number. She says they searched her apartment anyway, and made a comment about the amount of clothing a single mother of three owned after one officer went through her closet.

Saint-Eustache police say they returned to Dos Santos Santana's home to ask her additional questions about the robbery, and left after they were "convinced" of her innocence.

Dos Santos Santana says she broke down in tears after the police left. In shock, she realized they hadn't given their names. The next day she recounted her ordeal to the owners of the pizzeria.

"They said that makes no sense," she said. They told her they had described a pregnant woman to the police, and the robbery had taken place five days earlier.

'I don't want my children to experience this'

Fo Niemi, the executive director of the Center for Research Action on Race Relations (CRARR), said the officers' conduct was of great concern, moreso because it happened in front of Dos Santos Santana's daughters.

"It was very improper for police officers to talk about this in front of the children, without any concern or consideration for the children's psychological wellbeing," Niemi said. " As a result, the children were quite traumatized by that, even days after the police officers left, he said.

Niemi said the officers' comments were "sexist, offensive, very paternalistic, especially to a single mom with three young daughters."

Almost two months later on June 10, Dos Santos Santana posted a video testimony of her experience on social media, alleging racial profiling by the officers.

Saint-Eustache police say the video led them to contact Dos Santos Santana to discuss the testimony. They say they made an appointment but that Dos Santos Santana told them she was too emotional to talk, so they gave her a complaint form for Quebec's police ethics committee.

Dos Santos Santana says she intends to file a complaint in order to prevent instances of racial profiling from happening in the future.

"I don't want my children to experience this," she said. "It has to end. It can't continue like this."