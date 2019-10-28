Stretch of St-Antoine down to 1 lane until December

Today kicks off another major infrastructure project that will see a major city street partially closed, leading to traffic headaches for weeks.

In Montreal, we call that Monday.

St-Antoine Street between Guy Street and Atwater Avenue is down to one lane until mid-December — the city needs to do urgent work on a water main that supplies more than a million residents with water.

Police and Montreal's mobility squad are at the intersection of St-Antoine and Atwater trying to keep people moving.

One might expect the closure of a major westbound street to provoke some strong responses from commuters, but it appears that at this point, nothing is surprising anymore.

"It's like, why not? Every other road in the city is closed. What can I say," said driver Gary Blair.

The commute in the area will be challenging for a little while — three of four eastbound lanes on St-Antoine between Guy and Place Richmond are also closed, until next summer.