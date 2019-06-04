St-Édouard Zoo ordered closed by Quebec's workplace safety board
Animals ranging from alpacas to kangaroos must be relocated
Quebec's workplace health and safety board has ordered the St-Édouard Zoo closed for safety reasons, ensuring the remaining animals on site will be relocated as soon as possible.
CNESST safety inspectors examined the site Saturday and determined workers there could not provide the necessary care for the animals in a safe manner.
The zoo is located in Quebec's Saint-Édouard-de-Maskinongé, 120 kilometres northeast of Montreal.
Quebec's Wildlife Ministry had inspected the zoo "several times" before the owner, Normand Trahan, 69, was charged with animal cruelty and neglect last month. If found guilty, he could face up to five years in prison and a lifetime ban on owning an animal.
The zoo was keeping a wide range of farm and wild animals such as wolves, alpacas, bears, lions, kangaroos and primates.
The SPCA began investigating in 2018 following a visitor's complaint and soon discovered animals didn't have access to proper food and water, the organization alleges.
Last month, 61 farm animals were moved to another location in the Montérégie region.
Then Trahan's defence lawyer, Michel Lebrun, filed a legal request to access the site, allowing his own experts in to examine the animals.
This order stalled the relocation of the remaining animals, but that all changed Saturday when the CNESST launched its own investigation and ordered the zoo closed.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.