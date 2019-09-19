Petition calls for less single-use plastic in SQDC cannabis packaging

More than 1,500 people have signed a petition to cut down on the plastic used to package cannabis products in Quebec.

"There's too much packaging for no reason," said Ruba Ghazal, the Quebec Solidaire MNA for the Mercier riding and the party's environment critic.

She sponsored the petition which is on the national assembly's website. It calls on the Société québécoise du cannabis (SQDC) to ban all single-use plastic.

SQDC packaging often includes thick, child-resistant, temper-evident plastic containers that are then boxed in cardboard.

The petition says many of the containers of the SQDC are not recyclable or are designed for single-use and that the SQDC does not offer any sort of package-recovery or consignment options to its clients.

"Also the other request is to have more ecological packing, biodegradable plastic," Ghazal said.

The SQDC says there is a reason for all that packaging.

"Producers and suppliers must adhere strictly to government labelling and packaging requirements imposed by the Cannabis Act and by Health Canada," the SQDC says in a statement.

Canada's cannabis legislation requires that the packaging be child resistant and not be attractive to young people.

This is the second petition to call for less plastic packaging. One last year started by a Montreal resident collected more than 1,000 signatures.