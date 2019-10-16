Quebec provincial police will hold a news conference at 2:30 p.m. today, nearly two days after finding a body believed to be that of missing 44-year-old Martin Carpentier behind a garage near Saint-Apollinaire, Que.

Carpentier had been sought in connection with the deaths of his two daughters.

On Twitter Monday night, the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) said that "everything suggests" the body is Carpentier's, but they were still waiting for autopsy results to confirm that.

Initial findings led police to conclude Carpentier died by suicide.

Carpentier had been missing since July 8, when he was last seen with his daughters, six-year-old Romy and 11-year-old Norah.

The bodies of the two girls were found three days later in a densely forested area near Saint-Apollinaire.

Questions surrounding case remain

The events leading up to the three deaths are still shrouded in mystery. Many are hoping SQ Chief Insp. Guy Lapointe will clear up that mystery this afternoon.

The SQ has not revealed how the two girls died.

Throughout their search for Carpentier, the SQ repeatedly stated that they hoped to find him alive because he was the only one who could explain what happened.

The night Carpentier and his daughters went missing, they were last spotted at a convenience store in Lévis.

Just an hour after that, Carpentier's vehicle crashed about five kilometres west of the store, on Highway 20. Police found the car badly damaged and abandoned, with a cellphone inside.

It is still not known if the girls were in the car at the time of the crash.