SQ divers to join search for missing boy in Trois-Rivières

Quebec provincial police divers are among those searching for a 15-year-old boy missing from Île Saint-Quentin in Trois-Rivières.

Police say the boy was at the beach Monday afternoon with his family and disappeared after going in the water.

The Canadian Coast Guard, local police and the fire department were called in to look for the teen.

The search was suspended on Monday due to darkness, and started again early Tuesday morning.

The teen's mother and three younger brothers were treated for shock and are being helped by social services.

Île Saint-Quentin is located at the confluence of the St. Lawrence and Saint-Maurice rivers.