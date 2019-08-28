Man charged in connection with sexual assault of minors north of Montreal

​The Sûreté du Québec is searching for any potential victims of a man they believe to have assaulted 13 teenage girls along bike paths in Terrebonne and Mascouche this summer.

Éric Gauvreau-Paquette, 29, was arrested and charged on Tuesday with 19 counts including sexual assault, indecent acts, sexual contact with minors and assault.

Gauvreau-Paquette appeared at the Joliette courthouse in connection with multiple separate incidents police say took place in July and August on and around local bike paths.

Police say he took his victims by surprise, and was either on foot, cycling or in his black SUV.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the SQ at 1-800-659-4264.