Suspect accused of sexual assaults arrested in Montreal
Quebec provincial police have arrested a suspect they asked for the public's help in locating.
Assaults are alleged to have taken place over several years
Quebec provincial police have arrested a suspect they asked for the public's help in locating.
They say 38-year-old Steve Vaillancourt was arrested in Montreal Wednesday evening. A warrant had been issued for his arrest after he breached some of the conditions for his release.
Police say he was charged last July with a number of offences, including assault and sexual assault, alleged to have been committed over several years.
They say Vaillancourt will be appear in court Thursday.