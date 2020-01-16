Skip to Main Content
Suspect accused of sexual assaults arrested in Montreal
Montreal

Quebec provincial police have arrested a suspect they asked for the public's help in locating. 

Assaults are alleged to have taken place over several years

CBC News ·
Sûreté du Québec police are looking for Steve Vaillancourt, a suspect alleged to have breached his release conditions. (Sûreté du Québec)

They say 38-year-old Steve Vaillancourt was arrested in Montreal Wednesday evening. A warrant had been issued for his arrest after he breached some of the conditions for his release. 

Police say he was charged last July with a number of offences, including assault and sexual assault, alleged to have been committed over several years.

They say Vaillancourt will be appear in court Thursday.

