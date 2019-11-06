SQ, SPVM join forces to investigate organized crime

A rash of public incidents tied to organized crime has prompted the Montreal police and the Sûreté du Québec to create a joint team to investigate.

So far this year, police are investigating 17 homicides tied to organized crime in the province. Several were brazen daylight shootings in public places.

Last week, a man in his 40s was shot and killed in the parking lot of a gym in Brossard at around 11:30 a.m.

About a week before that, Andrea Scoppa was gunned down in another gym parking lot in Pierrefonds just after 8 a.m.

In May, Scoppa's brother, Salvatore Scoppa, was shot and killed in a Laval hotel lobby.

The investigators will be tasked with investigating several facets of organized crime, including human trafficking and homicides.

The permanent squad will have offices in and around Montreal. Sûreté du Québec officers will work out of Montreal police stations and Montreal officers will be sent to SQ offices in Mascouche and Boucherville.

The squad is in addition to the province-wide task force targeting organized crime called the Escouade nationale de répression contre le crime organisé or ENRCO.