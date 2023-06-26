Quebec provincial police spokesperson charged with sexual assault involving minor

A Quebec provincial police spokesperson has been arrested and charged for sex crimes dating back to 1988 involving a person under the age of 14.

The sergeant, Claude Doiron, 60, had been the voice and face of the Sûreté du Québec in the province's maritime and lower St. Lawrence regions since 2012.

Doiron was charged with three counts of sexual assault which are alleged to have taken place between May 1, 1988 and Sept. 30, 1988 in Cloridorme, a small waterfront municipality on the Gulf of the St. Lawrence in the Gaspésie region.

His arraignment took place at the courthouse in Percé Monday. Doiron was absent but was represented by defence lawyer Jean-François Boucher, who appeared by videoconference.

According to the indictment obtained by Radio-Canada, Doiron is charged with sexual touching of a person under 14, invitation to sexual touching of a person under 14 and sexual assault. The charges involve one alleged victim.

The arrest warrant against him was issued June 14, following an investigation by the police force's internal affairs department.

The SQ confirms Doiron was suspended on half pay since June 15, when he was arrested. Doiron was not employed by the police force during the alleged events.

Doiron's duties as spokesperson for the SQ were nearly over when he was arrested, with his last day due to take place June 28.

The sergeant is expected back in court Sept. 29.