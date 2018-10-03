Police use spike belt to stop fleeing suspect in Montreal's west end

Quebec provincial police are questioning a man from Oka after an early morning police chase ended with a collision early Wednesday morning.

A spokesperson for the Sûreté du Québec said around 4 a.m., officers tried to intercept a 23-year-old man, who police suspect of trafficking contraband tobacco, in Baie-D'Urfé.

Rather than stopping when signalled by police to pull over, the suspect drove his van east on Highway 40, toward Saint-Laurent, said Sgt. Stéphane Tremblay.

The chase lasted roughly 15 kilometres, ending when the man drove over a spike belt — a device police use to destroy a vehicle's tires — as he took the off-ramp for Highway 13 southbound.

After hitting the spike belt, the van crashed into two vehicles on the ramp.

The drivers of those two cars were taken to hospital as a precaution due to minor injuries, but no one was seriously hurt, Tremblay said.

The suspect was arrested at the scene of the collision.

With files from Lauren McCallum