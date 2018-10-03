Skip to Main Content
Police use spike belt to stop fleeing suspect in Montreal's west end

Quebec provincial police are questioning a man from Oka after an early morning police chase from Baie-D'Urfé to the Montreal borough of Saint-Laurent ended in a collision with two vehicles early Wednesday morning.

After a roughly 15-kilometre chase, the suspect, 23, crashed into two vehicles before being arrested

Emergency crews were on the Highway 40 off-ramp for Highway 13 at around 4:20 a.m., cleaning up after police used a spike belt to stop a fleeing suspect. (Mathieu Wagner/Radio-Canada)

A spokesperson for the Sûreté du Québec said around 4 a.m., officers tried to intercept a 23-year-old man, who police suspect of trafficking contraband tobacco, in Baie-D'Urfé.

Rather than stopping when signalled by police to pull over, the suspect drove his van east on Highway 40, toward Saint-Laurent, said Sgt. Stéphane Tremblay.

The chase lasted roughly 15 kilometres, ending when the man drove over a spike belt — a device police use to destroy a vehicle's tires — as he took the off-ramp for Highway 13 southbound. 

After hitting the spike belt, the van crashed into two vehicles on the ramp. 

The drivers of those two cars were taken to hospital as a precaution due to minor injuries, but no one was seriously hurt, Tremblay said. 

The suspect was arrested at the scene of the collision.

With files from Lauren McCallum

