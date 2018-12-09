SQ sets up command post for missing woman in Sorel-Tracy

Quebec provincial police have set up a command post in Sorel-Tracy, where a 43-year-old woman has been missing for a week.

Josée-Marie St-Germain was last seen in the afternoon on Dec. 2, walking on Prince Street in Sorel-Tracy, a community east of Montreal, police say.

They are asking anyone with information to drop by the command post and speak with investigators. The post has been set up near the church on Georges Street in the town.

"Her loved ones have reasons to fear for her health and safety," a news release sent by the Sûreté du Québec said.

A Sûreté du Québec command post has been set up on Georges Street in Sorel-Tracy. (Sûreté du Québec)

St-Germain was wearing a white jacket with a dark fur collar, brown tuque and jeans when she was last seen. She wears glasses.

The SQ is also asking those who can't drop by the command post, but who may have information, to call 911 or 1-800-659-4264.