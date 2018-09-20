Quebec provincial police searching for suspects after kidnapping of Sutton girl

Quebec provincial police are searching for at least two suspects who they believe were implicated in the kidnapping of an adolescent Wednesday in Sutton in Quebec's Eastern Townships.

The girl was found safe later that day, also in Sutton. Sûreté du Québec investigators believe she was taken in an attempt to obtain a ransom from a bank employee.

They are hoping to meet with an "important witness," who was seen at Tim Hortons on Knowlton Street in Lac Brome Wednesday at around 9 a.m.

The man is white and was mostly dressed in black, but for a white shirt and white shoes, police say.

They are asking anyone with information on this person, or who may have seen him to call the SQ at 1-800-659-4264.