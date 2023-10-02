Police searching for 4-year-old boy who fell into river in Quebec's Mauricie region

Quebec provincial police are continuing their search for a four-year-old boy who fell into the Saint-Maurice River in the Mauricie region Sunday evening.

Emergency services were called to the scene around 6 p.m. in the municipality of Grandes-Piles, located north of Shawinigan and approximately 185 kilometres northeast of Montreal.

Stéphane Tremblay, a spokesperson for the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), said two children were playing by the water when both fell in. The older child managed to swim to safety, but the young boy remains missing.

Police began combing the area with boats and a helicopter Sunday. Local residents also joined the search.

Police divers are expected to be back in the water Monday morning.