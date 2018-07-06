Police find 7 fishermen reported missing in northern Quebec

The Sûreté du Québec has found seven fishermen who were reported missing after failing to return from a fishing trip in northern Quebec on Thursday morning.

Police say the group took refuge in a cabin on a shoreline overnight.

The fishermen went out onto Lake Kachistasakaw, near Radisson, Que., more than 1,000 kilometres north of Montreal in the James Bay region.

They were supposed to be back by nightfall, but never returned, the SQ said.

An eighth person waiting on the shore contacted police Friday morning after the fishermen failed to make their planned curfew.

The group was found by the police around 6:45 p.m. Friday.