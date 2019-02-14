New
Quebec provincial police conduct raids targeting organized crime, drug trafficking
Police say about 30 people in the Lower St. Lawrence, Gaspé, Magdalen Islands and New Brunswick have been arrested.
Police searching locations in Lower St. Lawrence, Gaspé, Magdalen Islands, New Brunswick
Around 30 people were arrested in police raids targeting organized crime this morning.
Quebec provincial police have arrested people from 20 different communities who they believe are linked to drug trafficking.
Sgt. Béatrice Dorsinville said the raids took place in the Lower St. Lawrence, Gaspé, Magdalen Islands and in New Brunswick.
Officers from the SQ's organized crime squad and its North Shore branch were involved in the raids, she said.