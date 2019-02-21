SQ officers were paid time and a half to work G7 summit

Hundreds of provincial police officers assigned to last summer's G7 summit were being paid time and a half, Radio-Canada has learned.

An access to information request revealed that despite the advance warning — the federal government announced the dates of the summit more than a year ahead of time — 290 Sûreté du Québec officers had booked off the week of June 3 to 10.

The protests took place June 7 to 9 in Quebec City and outside the summit in La Malbaie, Que. The SQ had to ask 232 officers who were on vacation to come in to work.

Since they were on overtime, they were paid time and a half. It is not clear exactly how much all that overtime cost taxpayers, or how many SQ officers in total worked during the summit.

The police presence at the event has been criticized as being excessive, with one group saying the number of officers and level to which they were armed hindered people's ability to protest.

A protester throws a flare at a protest march during the G7 summit in Quebec City. (Chris Wattie/Reuters)

Marcel Savard, a former SQ general director who used to organize police during large events, said vacation requests are usually scheduled in February.

He wondered why the SQ was so short-staffed for an event they knew about months ahead of time.

Lt. Jason Allard explained the SQ cannot block vacation requests, regardless of the time of the year.

The Quebec City police service can, though — it told its officers that during the summit, it would be all hands on deck, and didn't allow anyone to take vacation.