Former SQ head, 2 other officers acquitted of fraud-related charges

Three former high-ranking members of the Sûreté du Québec, including its ex-director general, have been acquitted of fraud-related charges.

Richard Deschênes, who was the head of the SQ, Steven Chabot, the former associate director of criminal investigations and Alfred Tremblay, an inspector, were charged with fraud, theft of more than $5,000 and breach of trust by a public servant.

The men were alleged to have dipped into a $25-million special operations budget to cover unauthorized expenses.

Formerly known as "secret funds," the discretionary budget was intended to cover costs such as paying informants or buying drugs for undercover operations.

The Crown alleged that two of the accused received tens of thousands of dollars to illegally cover severance pay and that the money was used to pay a financial advisor who was barred from working with the SQ.

In a Montreal courtroom Monday, Quebec court Judge Josée Bélanger said she did not find the men were dishonest in their actions.

The charges stem from an internal investigation launched in 2012. A routine check of the books revealed some money hadn't been accounted for.

The trial, by judge alone, lasted more than two years and wrapped up in 2018. Then there were several months of deliberation.

Jean Audette, who took over as associate director of criminal investigations when Chabot retired in 2010, was also charged in the case. He was acquitted in a separate trial last year.