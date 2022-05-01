A provincial police officer is in hospital after getting into a hit-and-run with a driver he had been pursuing early Sunday morning in Rivière-des-Prairies.

The officer with the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) was driving a motorcycle when the driver hit him.

The driver collided with the officer around 8 a.m. on Armand-Chaput Avenue near Henri-Bourassa Boulevard, according to Caroline Chèvrefils, a spokesperson for the Service de police de la Ville de Montréal (SPVM).

The SQ officer had been trying to get the driver to pull over prior to the collision, she said. At the time, the SQ had been on a blitz looking out for speeding drivers.

The officer flew several metres ahead of his motorcycle, but was conscious when first responders arrived. He was rushed to hospital and Montreal police said they don't fear for his life.

An investigation with the SPVM major crime unit is underway.