SQ officer acquitted of dangerous driving charges in crash that killed 3 seniors

A Quebec provincial police officer has been found not guilty on three counts of dangerous driving causing death, following a 2015 road collision in Dolbeau-Mistissini, in the Saguenay region.

Dozens of Maxime Gobeil's colleagues were present as Quebec court Judge Pierre Simard handed down the ruling Wednesday morning in Roberval.

Sûreté du Québec officer Maxime Gobeil was charged in 2016 following the deaths of three seniors.

Gobeil was answering a call for domestic violence on July 18, 2015, when his partially-unmarked police vehicle collided with the victims' car, that was pulling out of a parking lot.

The driver, Georges Martel, his partner Louiselle Laroche and her mother, Cécile Lalancette, were killed.

Testimony during the trial at the Roberval courthouse revealed Gobeil was driving around 140 kilometres per hour in a 50 km/h zone.

His trial began on Sept. 18, 2018.