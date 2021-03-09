Former SQ officer convicted in crash that killed 5-year-old boy loses appeal

The former Quebec provincial police officer who was convicted of dangerous driving causing death after a 2014 car crash that killed a young boy has lost his appeal.

In 2018, Patrick Ouellet was sentenced to eight months in jail and a 20-month driving ban for causing the crash that killed a five-year-old boy on Montreal's South Shore, but he appealed the verdict.

On Tuesday, the Court of Appeal rejected Ouellet's request. He now has until Friday afternoon to turn himself in to authorities.

One morning in February 2014, Ouellet was driving an unmarked police cruiser, following a politician as part of a surveillance operation targeting corruption.

He was travelling down Gaétan-Boucher Boulevard in Saint-Hubert at more than 100 km/h in a 50 km/h zone, when he collided with the side of a car carrying the boy, his sister and his father.

The boy suffered head trauma in the collision and died in hospital. His sister and father sustained minor injuries.

Initially, the Crown prosecutor's office did not charge Ouellet, but it reversed course following a public outcry.