Quebec provincial police officer arrested for alleged sexual assault of minor

A Quebec provincial police officer is facing several charges related to the alleged sexual assault of a minor, including inciting sexual contact and sexual contact with a person under the age of 16, as well as possessing child pornography.

Pierre Boies, 57, appeared in court in Saint-Hyacinthe today to face the charges.

The Sûreté du Québec, his employer, says it is the second time he has been arrested in the past year. The first time was December 21, 2019, but no charges have been laid yet in that case.

The 2019 case involved a different person than the one whose alleged assault landed Boies in court today.

Boies, who is from Beloeil on the South Shore of Montreal, was suspended with full pay after the December 2019 arrest. Now that he faces criminal charges, he is suspended at half-pay.

The events that led to the charges are alleged to have taken place between June 2019 and Oct. 29 of this year.

The SQ says its investigators also found Boies had contacted teens in various regions. It says it is exploring the possibility there could be other victims, and is asking anyone with information to contact it at 1-800-659-4264.