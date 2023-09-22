Quebec provincial police seeking public's help to find missing teenage boy

Quebec provincial police are asking the public for help in finding a teenage boy who went missing in Sept-Îles, Que., Tuesday evening.

Jamale-Atnuken Fontaine, 15, was last seen walking around De la Vérendrye Street on Sept. 19. According to police, he may be in the Innu communities of Uashat or Maliotenam, or in the Baie-Comeau area.

Fontaine was last seen dressed in black and wearing sandals. He has brown eyes and brown ear-length hair with an undercut. He stands five feet four inches tall and weighs 143 pounds.

Police says Fontaine's relatives are concerned for his safety.

Police ask that anyone with information reach out to the Centrale de l'Information criminelle de la Sûreté du Québec. They say anyone who might have seen him should call 911.