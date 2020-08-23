SQ investigating homicide of Châteauguay man in his 30s

A man in his 30s who was found in critical condition by Châteauguay police Saturday morning has died.

Quebec provincial police are now in charge of investigating and say they are considering his death a homicide.

They say local police were called to Parc de la Commune by the Châteauguay River at around 8 a.m. for reports of gunshots.

When officers arrived, they found the man in critical condition. He was taken to hospital, but Sûreté du Québec police are not revealing how or where he was injured.

"We can't say whether the two events [the reports of gunshots] and the man's death are related," said Sgt. Louis-Philippe Bibeau.

It's also unclear whether anyone else was at the scene when officers found the man.

Investigators are now searching for subjects and trying to determine the circumstances of his death.