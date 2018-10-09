SQ investigates possible murder-suicide in Drummondville

A 58-year-old man and 47-year-old woman are dead after what provincial police suspect was a murder-suicide in Drummondville, Que.

A neighbour called 911 at around 11 a.m. Monday to report possible gunfire on des Éperviers Street, about 100 kilometres northeast of Montreal, said Sûreté du Québec spokesperson Sgt. Claude Denis.

When SQ officers arrived, they saw what appeared to be a man holding a gun in a residence.

Neighbouring homes in the area were evacuated and a security perimeter was established, Denis said.

At 4:15 p.m., officers entered the residence and found the bodies of a man and woman. The bodies were transported to hospital and later pronounced dead.

The investigation is still ongoing, Denis said, but "it could be a murder followed by suicide."

There was no exchange between the negotiator and the man inside the house, he noted, and, as of Tuesday morning, he was unable to say what the connection was between the two victims.