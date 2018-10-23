SQ identifies 1 of 2 bodies found in torched SUV in Trois-Rivières

One of the two calcified bodies found in a torched SUV in Trois-Rivières​ earlier this month has been identified as 50-year-old Steve Lamy, but Quebec provincial police say they're having trouble identifying the second.

"We don't have any missing person corresponding. We have no families who came forward saying, 'OK, there might be a link with my son or friend,'" said Sûreté du Québec spokesperson Éloïse Cossette.

Cossette said in the case of Lamy, his family had reported him missing to police.

The remains of Lamy and the unidentified person were discovered Oct. 10, just hours before 19-year-old Ophélie Martin-Cyr was found dead in a field 35 kilometres away. Police believe all three died the night of Oct. 9 and that the three deaths are linked.

René Kègle, 38, and Francis Martel, 31, were arrested Oct. 12 and are facing charges of first-degree murder in Martin-Cyr's death. They have also been charged with attempted murder for allegedly trying to kill her friend, who escaped from a moving car the same night.

No additional charges have yet been laid.

The body of 19-year-old Ophélie Martin-Cyr was found in a field on Oct. 10. Police believe Martin-Cyr's death is linked to the deaths of two people whose calcified remains were found in a burnt-out car the same day.

Cossette said investigators have an idea of the identity of the second set of remains found in the car, but because the body was so badly burned and there is no missing person's report, she said the identification process has been complicated.

She could not say whether the body was male or female.

Forensic specialist comes from Ontario

It was days before investigators were able to remove the bodies from the vehicle and nearly another two weeks to identify Lamy, with the help of a forensic specialist from Ontario.

The torched SUV was found in eastern Trois-Rivières, near the city's water purification ponds. (Jérôme Roy/Radio-Canada)

Lamy, Martin-Cyr and the woman who jumped out of the vehicle all knew Kègle and Martel, but it's unclear to what degree, said Cossette.

Lamy's friends and family say he used to date Kègle's sister. Lamy was the former co-owner of a construction company called Mont Sainte-Adèle.