SQ divers search for second missing fisherman in Pointe-des-Cascades

Quebec provincial police divers are resuming their search for a second missing fisherman in Lac Saint-Louis near Pointe-des-Cascades this morning.

Wednesday afternoon, the body of one of the two men who disappeared Monday evening was recovered. Thirty-year-old Olivier Thibert was found drowned by the Pointe-des-Cascades dam, west of Île Perrot.

Sûreté du Québec divers are still looking for the other man, Mathieu Dickner. A helicopter is also part of the search and has flown over the dam and its surroundings.

Dickner and Thibert were colleagues at Formax, a plastics manufacturer in Beauharnois, and had gone fishing together near the dam Monday.

When Dickner didn't return that evening, his partner alerted the Coast Guard.

The boat they were in was found Tuesday. Personal belongings were still inside it, including a wallet.