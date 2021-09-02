Quebec police add search teams on 3rd day of Amber Alert for missing boy

Quebec provincial police are still searching for three-year-old Jake Côté, the subject of an Amber Alert in Quebec and parts of New Brunswick.

The Sûreté du Québec tweeted Thursday morning that its officers had conducted searches overnight and were getting extra equipment and teams later in the day.

Police widened the territory under alert Wednesday to all of Quebec and parts of northwestern New Brunswick.

Police believe the boy's father, David Côté, 36, abducted him on Tuesday. Côté was the last person seen with the child on Banville Street in the community of Sainte-Paule that afternoon, at 5:15 p.m. ET.

Sainte-Paule is about 630 kilometres northeast of Montreal.

Jake is described as wearing a blue T-shirt with silver stripes on the sleeves and lower torso. The shirt has a six or a nine on it, in a blue camouflage pattern, police say.

He was wearing dark blue jeans and beige boots and weighs 30 pounds.

Jake Côté, left, was abducted in Sainte-Paule, Que., about 630 kilometres northeast of Montreal, according to Quebec provincial police. They say Jake's father, David Côté, 36, is the suspect in the abduction. (Sûreté du Québec)

Police say Côté is five feet, seven inches tall and 180 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He is described as wearing a dark sweater with a black logo and black, military-style pants.

They say he could be armed and are advising anyone who sees people matching the descriptions not to attempt to intervene, but instead to call 911.

The original Amber Alert was triggered within an east-west radius of about 300 kilometres around Sainte-Paule, which has fewer than 300 residents and is about 140 kilometres northwest of Campbellton, N.B.

The pair could be travelling on foot or in a vehicle, police said earlier, after locating a grey all-terrain vehicle that had been linked to the suspect.

Sûreté du Québec officers on horseback searched for Jake Côté. They are have widened the search across the province as well as parts of New Brunswick. (Catherine Poisson/Radio-Canada)

'Everyone is upset'

Residents of Sainte-Paule who spoke to Radio-Canada expressed worry and sadness as the search continues.

"Everyone is upset, especially because this affects a child," said Mayor Pierre Dugré.

"We tell ourselves all the time that this will not happen to us, but we realize that we're not immune. We hear more and more about mental health problems and we should all be concerned about this."

Sainte-Paule Mayor Pierre Dugré says community members are worried for the boy's well-being. (Catherine-Poisson/Radio-Canada)

Dugré said he doesn't know Côté personally, but said the man's parents live in the area and that he had recently returned to live there.

The mayor also said he is asking community members to share any information they may have with police by calling 911, and "not to venture into the unknown or put themselves in danger."