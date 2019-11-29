Over 800 arrested for impaired driving during holidays in 2019, SQ says
Despite awareness campaigns, 844 people were arrested for driving under the influence during Quebec’s holiday season.
About 100 of those arrests were for driving under the influence of drugs
Police across Quebec arrested 844 people for driving under the influence during the holiday season.
The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) released the figures Thursday after compiling the numbers from police services across the province.
In a statement, the SQ reported that 3,500 checkpoints were put in place between the end of November and the beginning of January, to catch drivers who were impaired by drugs or alcohol.
Of the 844 people arrested, about a hundred were impaired by drug use.
It's fewer than the 2018 holiday season, when 960 people were arrested, despite the fact that the number of checkpoints in place had doubled.
Corrections
- A previous version of this story said 360 arrests had been made in 2018. The number is in fact 960.Jan 16, 2020 11:44 AM ET
