Provincial police investigate after man dies in Berthierville, Que.

Quebec provincial police are investigating the death of a man who was found near a burning vehicle on Saturday morning in Berthierville, in the Lanaudière region of the province.

Emergency services were called to Vaudreuil Street at around 5 a.m. on a report of a vehicle fire.

"Not far from the scene, an unconscious person was found. Unfortunately, he was pronounced dead on the spot," said Sûreté du Québec spokesperson Camille Savoie. "Investigators from the Sûreté du Québec's major crimes unit, assisted by two fire scene technicians, will also be on site today."

Police are considering all hypotheses at this stage, she added.

