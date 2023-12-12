Police make arrest in 1994 murder of 10-year-old Marie-Chantale Desjardins

Quebec provincial police declared the decades-old murder of 10-year-old Marie-Chantale Desjardins solved on Tuesday, saying advanced forensic biology methods had resulted in the arrest of a 61-year-old inmate at a prison north of Mont-Tremblant.

Réal Courtemanche, 61, was arrested this morning at La Macaza Institution, a federal medium-security prison.

Desjardins was last seen alive leaving a friend's house in Sainte-Thérèse, a suburb on Montreal's north shore, on July 16, 1994. Her body was found four days later in the neighbouring town of Rosemère, in a wooded area behind the Place Rosemère shopping centre.

Investigators from the Sûreté du Québec's (SQ) unsolved crimes division worked with Quebec's national forensics lab to identify Courtemanche as the suspect. That lab, the Laboratoire de sciences judiciaires et de médecine légale du Québec, was also central to identifying the killer of Sharron Prior, a 16-year-old from Montreal's Pointe-Saint-Charles neighbourhood whose murder in 1975 was unresolved until this year.

Courtemanche is to be formally charged in court in Saint-Jérôme on Tuesday, police say.