Man arrested in connection with 2017 kidnapping of Cora restaurants president

Quebec provincial police have made an arrest in the 2017 kidnapping of the president of Cora restaurants.

The Sûreté du Québec's major crimes unit made the arrest at the 49-year-old man's home in Laval.

He is expected to appear in court there later today to face charges related to the kidnapping.

"The man was under a warrant and he is the main suspect in that case," said SQ spokesperson Sgt. Stéphane Tremblay.

"We do suspect some additional arrests to be made."

Nicholas Tsouflidis was found in a ditch tied up in a ditch in Laval in March 2017 after being taken from his home in Mirabel.

Tsouflidis has been the president of the breakfast restaurant chain since 2008. His mother, Cora Tsouflidou, opened the first Cora location in 1987.