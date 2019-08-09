Man filmed taunting woman and daughter identified by police after citizen tip

Montreal police say a tip from a citizen helped them find the man who was filmed targeting an Arabic-speaking woman and her two-year-old daughter with racial slurs and threats of sexual violence last month.

In a social media post, police say they have met with all parties involved and that the investigation is "taking its course."

Police offered no further details, citing privacy reasons.

The woman in the video was walking her daughter home from a daycare July 23 in the Ahuntsic—Cartierville borough when a man expressed dismay at hearing her speaking Arabic.

"I told him, 'The language I speak doesn't concern you,'" the woman recounted in an interview. CBC News agreed to withhold her identity for safety reasons.

She said the man was further enraged by her comment. He made racist remarks and moved toward the woman and her daughter, raising his hand in a threatening manner.

At that moment, another woman who was leaving the daycare intervened and began recording the interaction.