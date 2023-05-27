Quebec provincial police to back up SPVM with officers this summer

Radio-Canada has learned that provincial police will be sending in reinforcements to help their counterparts in Montreal this summer to deal with a possible rise in gun violence.

The Service de police de la Ville de Montréal (SPVM) has asked the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) to borrow about 30 major crimes investigators, according to Radio-Canada sources.

A city of Montreal spokesperson confirmed the SPVM did ask the Sureté du Quebec for assistance. The city says the extra help should arrive next month to bolster different units in files related to gun violence.

There are concerns over a possible increase in gun violence over the next several weeks. The lack of resources combined with summer vacations are prompting police to plan ahead, they say.

The recent murder of Claudia Iacono, related to organized crime, has left police on edge.

SQ officers will lend a hand in various investigation units related to armed violence, said SPVM spokesperson Anik de Repentigny.

This collaboration isn't unusual, says Repentigny, as the SPVM and SQ exchange human resources according to operational needs or special projects and sometimes join forces in mixed or integrated teams.

The SPVM maintains it does not have enough police officers. The recent collective agreement, approved by nearly 80 per cent of Montreal police officers, aims to attract recruits in the medium-term. Provisions for negotiating the return of retired police officers have also been included.

The SPVM received about $787 million in 2023 — an increase of $63 million compared to last year — partly to hire 123 new police officers.