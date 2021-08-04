Montreal police, SQ team up long-term to tackle gun violence

Quebec's Public Security Minister Geneviève Guilbault says the province will tackle organized crime and gun violence in Montreal by formalizing a long-term partnership between the Service de police de la Ville de Montréal (SPVM) and the Sûreté du Québec (SQ).

Guilbault says the SPVM and the SQ are still working out the details, but the plan is to integrate SQ officers into Montreal's ELTA anti-gun squad. She says the goal is to co-ordinate prevention efforts, investigate shootings and prevent gun trafficking.

Guilbault says her ministry is also working closely with Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante and other city officials as part of a strategic committee that meets regularly and focuses on prevention.

The minister says community groups, social workers and initiatives that address inequality among young people are all part of Quebec's "global strategy" to prevent further violence.

For her part, Plante called on the federal government to join the effort, noting that often the firearms in Montreal come across international and provincial borders, especially Ontario and the United States.

Police chief Sylvain Caron says going forward there will be two full-time teams covering the northeast and southwest parts of Montreal. He says officers will investigate firearm possession, attempted murders and other related offences as part of the SPVM's organized crime section.

This is a developing story