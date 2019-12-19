Former Greenfield Park minor hockey coach, accused of sexual abuse, pleads not guilty

François Lamarre, a retired Montreal police officer, pleaded not guilty this morning to charges of sexual assault involving young boys dating back to his time as a hockey coach in Greenfield Park.

The 70 year old used a wheelchair during his brief appearance at the Longueuil courthouse.

He did not comment to reporters other than to mumble that he was sick and had fallen in the parking lot.

Lamarre was charged Dec. 4 with gross indecency, indecent exposure, sexual assault, sexual touching and invitation to sexual touching.

The initial allegations involve four boys between the ages of nine and 16, alleged to have been sexually abused over a 25-year period, from 1972 to 1997.

Since then, Longueuil police said 16 potential victims have come forward and more charges against Lamarre should be expected.

This morning, a Quebec court judge read the charges and went over the conditions for Lamarre's release.

They include not being in contact with the victims or in the presence of minors.

Lamarre told the judge he understood the conditions.

He did not have a lawyer and is going through legal aid to get one.

His next court appearance will be Feb. 4.

Lamarre, known as Frank, was a hockey coach from 1970 to 1980 in Greenfield Park, which is now part of Longueuil.

Police say some of the assaults are alleged to have taken place at his home, while others allegedly took place in his vehicles, which included a Ford and a Cadillac, and at hockey arenas.