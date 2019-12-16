16 new potential victims come forward in case of Greenfield Park minor hockey coach

Investigators say they have identified new possible victims in the case of François Lamarre, a retired Montreal police officer and minor hockey coach who is facing charges related to sexual assault.

Lamarre, 71, was charged Dec. 4 with gross indecency, indecent exposure, sexual assault, sexual touching and invitation to sexual touching.

The initial allegations span a 25-year period, from 1972 to 1997, involving four young boys between the ages of nine and 16.

Longueuil police issued a statement Monday saying it had received 27 calls from people in Quebec, Ontario, Alberta, British Columbia and the United States since the case was publicized earlier this month.

Longueuil police Sgt. Patrick Barrière said investigators will be travelling to meet the 27 callers, 16 of which are potential victims. Others are potential witnesses.

"It takes a lot of courage to speak out about it. So that's why it will take a couple of weeks ... to meet everybody," he said.

François Lamarre, top right, was involved in minor hockey during the 1970s and 1980s, when the assaults allegedly occurred. (Longueuil police)

Lamarre, known as "Frank," was a hockey coach in the 1970s and 80s in Greenfield Park, which is now part of Longueuil.

Police say some of the assaults are alleged to have taken place at his home, while others allegedly took place in his vehicles, which included a Ford and a Cadillac, and at hockey arenas.

Lamarre was released on a promise to appear in court this Thursday. Under the conditions of his release, he is not allowed to speak to any of the complainants or anyone under the age of 18.

Longueuil police believe there could be other victims.

Anyone with information is asked to call Longueuil police at 450-463-7211.