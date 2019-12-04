Former Montreal police officer, hockey coach accused of sexually assaulting boys

Longueuil police arrested a former Montreal police officer Tuesday morning for allegedly sexually assaulting young boys over a 25-year period.

François Lamarre, 71, is accused of assaulting four boys between 1972 and 1997. They were between the ages of nine and 16 years old at the time.

Longueuil police believe there could be other possible victims, including from other parts of Canada and the United States. They are asking anyone with information to come forward.

Lamarre was a hockey coach in the 1970s and 80s in Greenfield Park, a suburb on Montreal's South Shore, and also went by the name "Frank."

He lived on Springfield and Campbell streets, and some of the assaults are alleged to have taken place at his homes.

François Lamarre, top right, was involved in minor hockey during the 1970s and 1980s, when the alleged assaults occurred. (Longueuil police)

Police say other assaults allegedly took place in his vehicles and at hockey arenas.

Some of the boys were hockey players, while others were Lamarre's neighbours. The complainants told investigators some of the assaults took place over several years.

Police say the alleged incidents did not happen while Lamarre was on duty, but the boys knew Lamarre was a police officer. Lamarre retired in 1994.

"If you've been victim of that person or anyone else doing sexual infraction, today you're not alone," said Longueuil police Sgt. Patrick Barrière. "Investigators are there to listen to your story, to help you."

Anyone with information is asked to call Longueuil police at 450-463-7211.