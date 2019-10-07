Black, Indigenous people 4 to 5 times more likely than whites to be stopped by Montreal police

A report by three independent researchers finds there is systemic bias in street checks by Montreal police but stops short of concluding officers are guilty of racial profiling.

The report, authored by two Université de Montréal professors, sociologist Victor Armory and criminologist Massimiliano Mulone, as well as Université TÉLUQ sociologist Mariam Hassaoui, looked at the number of people stopped by police from 2014 to 2017.

The report found that Indigenous people and black people were four to five times more likely than white people to be stopped by police.

Indigenous women were particularly targeted by police stops: they were 11 times more likely to be stopped by police than white women.

Young Arab people between the ages of 15 and 24 were four times more likely than white people of the same age to be targeted for a street check.

No policy on street checks

The Montreal police service (SPVM) has no policy that defines when and why someone should be stopped for a street check.

The authors say police must create such a policy. However, the report stops short of concluding the SPVM is guilty of racial profiling.

When pressed by reporters at a news briefing, the authors said while they found systemic bias in street checks, it is difficult to determine if racial profiling is the root cause. They said more research needs to be done.

For years, civil rights activists have tried to shine a light on cases of alleged racial profiling and mistreatment by Montreal police.

Yet advocates feel despite their repeated calls for change that the police force has failed to do enough to improve relations with racialized and Indigenous people in the city.

One-third of Montrealers identify as a visible minority, however, just 7.7 per cent of officers identify as non-Caucasian, the most recent SPVM annual report .

Report a surprise to CRARR

The Center for Research Action on Race Relations (CRARR), one of the Montreal's main advocacy groups for racial justice, was not informed the report was being released today: It was the CBC that broke the news to Fo Niemi, CRARR's executive director.

Niemi said he hopes the new measures will be in line with recommendations he's made in the past, including calls to examine the use of excessive force in police dealings with people of colour.

Fo Niemi, the executive director of CRARR, has been calling on the SPVM to take action against racial profiling. (CBC)

Also at the top of Niemi's list is better data collection. He said to combat racial profiling, police need to start by keeping track of the problem by collecting race-based data.

He points to a study in Ontario , where officers with the Ottawa police force recorded the race of drivers pulled over for traffic stops over a two-year period.

The SPVM is currently working on a three-year strategic plan to prevent racial profiling. Unveiled last December, it includes a commitment to better train police officers, increase community outreach and hire more officers from racial minorities.