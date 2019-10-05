Montreal cannabis store window shattered by early morning gunfire

Montreal police are investigating after shots were fired at a 31-year-old man on Queen Mary Boulevard early this morning in the city's Snowdon district.

Nobody was hurt in the shooting, but a provincial cannabis store's window was shattered, just east of Decarie Boulevard in a busy shopping area.

"We met with the owner of the business so they can have someone come and replace that window," said Montreal police spokesperson Const. Jean-Pierre Brabant.

"No one was at the store at 3:35 so there were no people injured because of that."

Bullet casings were found in the area, he said. A perimeter was established and forensic investigators searched the area for clues.

The victim soon approached officers and said he was the target. Why he was targeted is still under investigation, Brabant explained.

The victim said there was only one shooter that he saw, but police are still working to confirm that information.

The victim was taken to a police station for questioning. The victim is co-operating with police and investigators expect to find evidence on surveillance cameras in the area.

In that area there are many stores, Branbant said, and investigators will go to each business to review camera footage.

Once all the evidence is collected and the victim interviewed, Branbant said, "hopefully we will be able to move forward in the investigation and locate suspects."