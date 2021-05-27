Skip to Main Content
Montreal police locate 78-year-old man with Alzheimer's

Charles Sansregret was found safe and sound in the Senneville area thanks to a witness report, police said on twitter just after 8 p.m.

Police say man was found safe and sound

Charles Sansregret was found safe and sound. (Submitted by the SPVM)

Montreal police have located a 78-year-old man who went missing Thursday afternoon.

Charles Sansregret was found safe and sound in the Senneville area thanks to a witness report, police said on Twitter just after 8 p.m.

He was last seen at his home in the borough of St-Laurent at around 1:30 p.m. and police asked for the public's help in locating him.

Senneville is roughly 20 kilometres from St-Laurent.

