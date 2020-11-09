Montreal police officer on trial for Bony Jean-Pierre's 2016 death

The manslaughter trial began Monday for Montreal police officer Christian Gilbert, charged in the death of Bony Jean-Pierre during a drug raid in Montréal-Nord in 2016.



Jean-Pierre was shot in the head with a plastic bullet on March 31, 2016, while trying to flee from police out a window. He died a few days later of his injuries.



Gilbert pleaded not guilty Monday morning.

Yves Francoeur, the head of the Montreal Police Brotherhood, told reporters before the trial began he didn't understand why Gilbert was ever charged. Francoeur said Gilbert was a good officer just doing his job according to standard procedures.

Bony Jean-Pierre died 4 days after falling from a window in Montréal-Nord in 2016. (domainefuneraire.com)



Jean-Pierre's death heightened tensions between police and the community in Montréal-Nord. About 100 people held a vigil and march after Jean-Pierre's death. The event began peacefully, but some of the protesters vandalized cars, set fire to a bank and threw projectiles at the local police station.



The Sûreté du Québec provincial force investigated the case. The BEI, the province's independent investigation unit which now investigates incidents involving police, had not yet been set up when the probe into Jean-Pierre's death was launched.



The first witness was an SQ crime scene investigator who presented photos of the scene.



The trial is expected to last five weeks.