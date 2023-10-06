Montreal police want public's help to find missing autistic man from Toronto
Duane Montaque, 38, was spotted Thursday at both Parc and de la Concorde Metro stations
Montreal police are seeking the public's help to locate a missing 38-year-old man who is autistic.
Police say Duane Montaque was last seen Thursday at around 1 p.m. near the Parc Metro station in the city's Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension neighbourhood. He was also spotted at the de la Concorde station in Laval.
Police say Montaque lives in Toronto but has travelled long distances in the past, going as far as Rimouski, Que. His loved ones worry for his safety.
Montaque is described as a Black man who stands about five feet and seven inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair.
He was last seen wearing a blue baseball hat, a shirt with black and white stripes, black-and-white jogging pants, black shoes and black socks. He had on a turquoise backpack with yellow zippers.
Anyone with information about Montaque's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or get in touch with their local police station.