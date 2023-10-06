Montreal police want public's help to find missing autistic man from Toronto

Montreal police say Duane Montaque of Toronto is missing. He was last spotted in Montreal, near a Metro station. He has gone missing before and is able to travel great distances. (Service de Police de la Ville de Montréal)

Montreal police are seeking the public's help to locate a missing 38-year-old man who is autistic.

Police say Duane Montaque was last seen Thursday at around 1 p.m. near the Parc Metro station in the city's Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension neighbourhood. He was also spotted at the de la Concorde station in Laval.

Police say Montaque has shown a willingness to travel long distances. (Service de Police de la Ville de Montréal)

Police say Montaque lives in Toronto but has travelled long distances in the past, going as far as Rimouski, Que. His loved ones worry for his safety.

Montaque is described as a Black man who stands about five feet and seven inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a blue baseball hat, a shirt with black and white stripes, black-and-white jogging pants, black shoes and black socks. He had on a turquoise backpack with yellow zippers.

Anyone with information about Montaque's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or get in touch with their local police station.