Montreal police investigate after man dies in Lachine shooting

Montreal police are investigating a homicide after a man was killed in a shooting in the Lachine borough overnight.

Officers received a call about gunshots at around 11 p.m. Monday, said Véronique Comtois, spokesperson for the Service de police de la Ville de Montréal (SPVM).

The shooting took place at the intersection of ​​Saint-Pierre Avenue and Richmond Street, near Highway 20.

When police arrived on the scene, they found a man, 34, in critical condition who had injuries to his upper body. He was then taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Comptois said the victim was known to the SPVM.

His death marks Montreal's 11th homicide of the year.