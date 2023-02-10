Montreal police searching for possible victims of former hockey coach

Montreal police are looking for potential victims of 64-year-old, former hockey coach Daniel Caissy, who appeared in court Jan. 30, to be charged with sexual assault and gross indecency.

Caissy is accused of committing the crimes against a minor — a player on the hockey team he coached — between 1985 and 1987.

In the 1980s, Caissy coached a team of 14- and 15-year-old boys in Montreal.

Police say Caissy got to know the alleged victim at a hockey training camp.

They say the former coach made indecent gestures and sexually assaulted the minor after gaining his trust.

According to the Service de Police de la Ville de Montréal, there is reason to believe that other players on the team may have been subjected to similar acts by the accused.

Police are asking people who may have been victims or who have information to come forward.

They can reach out to investigators by calling 911 or at 514-280-8502.