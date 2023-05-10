Montreal police ask for public's help identifying hate crime suspect

The Montreal police service's hate crimes unit is asking the public for help identifying a man who allegedly committed hate crimes against three women downtown on March 9.

In a news release, the Service de police de la Ville de Montréal (SPVM) says the incident occurred at around 5:15 p.m., at the intersection of Ste-Catherine and St-André streets in the Ville-Marie borough.

Three Muslim women exiting a store were verbally and physically assaulted by an individual, who slapped them in the face, the release says.

Bystanders intervened and the suspect fled on foot into the Berri-UQAM Metro station.

After the man allegedly assaulted three women, he fled on foot into the Berri-UQAM Metro station, according to the SPVM. (Submitted by the SPVM)

Police describe the suspect as Black, aged between 30 and 40 and standing about six foot one. He is estimated to weigh about 200 pounds.

At the time of the incident, he had a beard and was wearing a black hooded coat, a grey jacket, dark blue jeans and a black cap.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911 or contact their local police station. People can also make a report confidentially through Info-Crime Montréal's website or by calling 514-393-1133.