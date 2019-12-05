Montreal police form special unit to tackle gun violence

Montreal's police service is launching a new special unit Thursday to tackle gun violence in the city.

The new squad is made up of around 20 inspectors from the homicide and organized crime units.

Their mandate is to investigate crimes that involve guns, with the goal of arresting the shooters and getting their firearms off the streets.

However, Montreal police say gun violence is not, in fact, on the rise.

In 2018, there were 21 shooting deaths and 104 people injured by gunfire, compared with six deaths and 50 injured so far this year, according to statistics provided by Montreal police Tuesday.

"Even if the amount of gun crimes in general is going down year to year, there were several incidents that happened in quick succession," said Insp. André Durocher.

There have been six shootings in eight days in Montreal that left two men dead and others in serious condition.

Most recently, a shooter opened fire in a hotel room downtown Wednesday, killing a 26-year-old man. It was the 18th homicide in this city this year.

On Monday, a conflict erupted between two drivers on Highway 40, leading one man to shoot the other before leaving the scene in what police are calling an extreme case of road-rage. The victim was seriously injured. The shooter has not been identified.

Durocher said Montreal is still a safe place, but that gun violence is compromising that safety.

"We can't put our heads in the sand," he said. "We want to send a clear message."