Montreal police still struggling to diversify its ranks, but say it's a top priority

Montreal police have expanded its outreach efforts with the goal of recruiting a more diverse pool of officers, but so far it has only yielded minimal results.

Last year, 8.2 per cent of officers identified as visible minorities, a modest increase over previous years. By comparison, roughly a third of Montreal identifies as a visible minority.

Indigenous officers only account for one per cent of the total number of officers, despite a slight increase in recent years.

In an update to the city's public security committee on Monday, the SPVM said it has made diversifying its workforce a priority — officers cited recent appearances on community radio stations, as well as webinars and presentations for different cultural groups.

The SPVM is also planning to meet with Indigenous leaders to encourage more Indigenous youth to join the police.

The lack of diversity within the SPVM's ranks has been a source of longstanding concern.

Marie-Claude Fradette, the head of the SPVM's human resources division, said Monday that recruitment is important, but so too is offering an inclusive environment so that new officers feel comfortable enough to stay for the longterm.

Insp. Miguël Alston, who is responsible for the SPVM's effort to attract and retain a diverse workforce, added that changing the perception of the police is also key.

"We must change this image and give a human side to the police show its diversity and its examples of successes too," he said.