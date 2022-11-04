At least 10 cars torched overnight in Lachine, sparking yet another SPVM arson investigation

Montreal police are investigating after at least 10 vehicles were torched overnight in a parking lot in the city's Lachine borough, the latest in a rash of fires on the island that has left about two dozen cars damaged.

Firefighters were called to a garage on Pacifique Avenue, near Highway 20, just after 4 a.m. on Friday.

According to SPVM Const. Jean-Pierre Brabant, traces of accelerant were found at the scene, leading investigators to believe the fires were criminal in nature.

"During the day there's going to be some verifications to see if there are any surveillance cameras that could help us to get more information on the arson itself," Brabant said.

"Do we have suspects, do we have a vehicle? We'll try to get the modus operandi of how that fire or those arsons were done."

This week, Montreal police have been called to at least four possible scenes of arson — two in Lachine and two others in the Saint-Laurent borough.

At least 23 vehicles were damaged in those four incidents. Police say it's too soon to say if they are connected. No one was injured.