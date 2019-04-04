Skip to Main Content
Spring has sprung? Not so fast — Eastern Quebec gets blast of winter weather
Montreal·Video

Spring has sprung? Not so fast — Eastern Quebec gets blast of winter weather

Eastern Quebec is getting yet another taste of winter weather. Wind gusts of up to 110 km/h have forced road and school closures across the Gaspé Peninsula and on the North Shore.

Roads, schools closed across Gaspé and North Shore, as high winds sweep through region

CBC News ·
Environment Canada has issued wind and blowing snow warnings for much of eastern Quebec. In Kegaska, pictured here, wind gusts could reach up to 100 km/h. (Submitted by Cathy Shattler Butt)

As they say, it ain't over till it's over.

Mother Nature is paying little heed to the official arrival of spring in eastern Quebec, where winter weather conditions have paralyzed much of the Gaspé Peninsula, as well as the North Shore and Lower North Shore regions.

So far, 33 centimetres of snow have fallen in the Gaspé region.

A storm over Labrador could generate wind gusts of up to 110 km/h in Forillon Park and on the Lower North Shore. 

Several roads in the Gaspé, as well as Highway 138 on the North Shore, were closed Thursday morning because of poor visibility.

Many students also got one more snow day. Classes were cancelled in several schools boards because of dangerous driving conditions. 

Environment Canada has issued storm surge warning for the Lower North Shore, where 10 centimetres of snow are expected by this evening.

Another system will bring more precipitation to the eastern part of the province Monday. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.