Spring has sprung? Not so fast — Eastern Quebec gets blast of winter weather

As they say, it ain't over till it's over.

Mother Nature is paying little heed to the official arrival of spring in eastern Quebec, where winter weather conditions have paralyzed much of the Gaspé Peninsula, as well as the North Shore and Lower North Shore regions.

So far, 33 centimetres of snow have fallen in the Gaspé region.

A storm over Labrador could generate wind gusts of up to 110 km/h in Forillon Park and on the Lower North Shore.

Several roads in the Gaspé, as well as Highway 138 on the North Shore, were closed Thursday morning because of poor visibility.

Extreme winds shoving across eastern Canada<br><br>This is in Port aux Basques, Newfoundland <a href="https://t.co/1nD0HYFfpn">pic.twitter.com/1nD0HYFfpn</a><br><br>Top Quebec wind speeds today:<br><br>Cap-Chat 98 km/h<br>Gaspé 95 km/h<br>Sherbrooke 72 km/h<br>Quebec City 66 km/h<br>Montreal 62 km/h<a href="https://twitter.com/CBCMontreal?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCMontreal</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCBreakaway?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCBreakaway</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/cbcHomerun?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@cbcHomerun</a> —@JHarringtonTV

Many students also got one more snow day. Classes were cancelled in several schools boards because of dangerous driving conditions.

Environment Canada has issued storm surge warning for the Lower North Shore, where 10 centimetres of snow are expected by this evening.

Another system will bring more precipitation to the eastern part of the province Monday.